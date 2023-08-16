Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $478.27 million and approximately $40.43 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,109,045,988 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

