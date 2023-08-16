Christopher M. Crain Sells 1,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.83. 310,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,103. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $49,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $43,734,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the period.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

