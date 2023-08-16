Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,023 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 34.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $116,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 422,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,697. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.