Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after acquiring an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

CHDN traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $121.75. 377,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

