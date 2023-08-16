Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ciena by 59.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 43,496 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Ciena by 42.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,846,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 1,072,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

