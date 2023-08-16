Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 9,434,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

