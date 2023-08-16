Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,620 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. 8,111,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

