Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-$4.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 billion-$58.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.38 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.01-4.08 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 26,286,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,514,096. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

