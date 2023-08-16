Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-$4.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 billion-$58.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.38 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.01-4.08 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,286,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,514,096. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

