Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50-14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.01-4.08 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,392,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,448,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $54.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reissued an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

