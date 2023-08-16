CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 189,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 110,620 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $693.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.99 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

