Citigroup Trims Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Target Price to $17.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 184.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

LAZR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 2,936,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,674,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

