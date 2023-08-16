ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLRO

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 55,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%.

Insider Activity at ClearOne

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $32,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $77,268 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.