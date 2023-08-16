Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 699.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,097. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a PE ratio of 549.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

