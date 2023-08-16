Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,336,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $135,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,293,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.3% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 2,013,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,182. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

