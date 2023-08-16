Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.90. 771,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.95. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

