Clearstead Trust LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 8,854,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,811,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

