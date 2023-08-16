Clearstead Trust LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $505.36. The stock had a trading volume of 680,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.