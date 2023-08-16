Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.50. 1,934,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

