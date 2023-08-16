Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $254.53. 960,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,397. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $300.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.35.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

