Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,485 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International accounts for about 2.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Compass Minerals International worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 152,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 194,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

