Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,853 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 73,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,693. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.