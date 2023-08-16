Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,788 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. GSK accounts for 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 1,658,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,138. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

