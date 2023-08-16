Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 10.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.33. 2,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $206.37 and a 12-month high of $378.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.96.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

