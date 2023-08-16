Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.91) to GBX 1,150 ($14.59) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,100 ($13.95) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.67.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

CBGPY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.