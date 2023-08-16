Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 395,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,641.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,932. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

