Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 193,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 1.8 %

Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 1,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993. Codere Online Luxembourg has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

