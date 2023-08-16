Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

CL traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. 984,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

