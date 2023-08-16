Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

CBAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 24,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,785. The firm has a market cap of $180.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.18.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

