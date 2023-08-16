CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,362,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 367,613 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CommScope by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,175,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 692,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 149,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

COMM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,233. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

