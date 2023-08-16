Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
