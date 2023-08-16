Conflux Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $526.37 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,107.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00265275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.00739267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00533106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00056315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00112733 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,164,762 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,167,000,412.8610415 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17302041 USD and is down -7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $38,781,625.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

