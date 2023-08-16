Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $553,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,699 shares in the company, valued at $30,723,000.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,664 shares of company stock valued at $58,631,087 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.79.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

