Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 283.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $871,398 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.