Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.44 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,619,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,661,551 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,680,000,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.