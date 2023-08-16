Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.44 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,619,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,661,551 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,680,000,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.94.
Kinross Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.