Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755,892 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.93% of TransAlta worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.2 %

TAC stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

