Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,879 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

