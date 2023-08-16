Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 54,171 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,171 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of DocuSign worth $36,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

