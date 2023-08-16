Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 253,500 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.78% of Centerra Gold worth $25,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,508,000 after buying an additional 1,918,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,677,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,227,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

