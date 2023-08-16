ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.48. 1,956,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,907. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.