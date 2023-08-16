Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

TSE:CTS opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.80. The stock has a market cap of C$533.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.