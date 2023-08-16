Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRVS
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.