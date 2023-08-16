Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.71 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $90.71 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.81 or 0.00027351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00039887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

