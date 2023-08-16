Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 8% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.