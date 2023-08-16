Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,644,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,705 shares of company stock worth $611,277 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.60 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

