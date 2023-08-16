Critical Analysis: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) and Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Standard Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 14.73% 6.29% 0.71% Standard Bank Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HarborOne Bancorp and Standard Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Standard Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.08%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Bank Group.

53.7% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Standard Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Standard Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $229.24 million 1.95 $45.59 million $0.84 11.44 Standard Bank Group N/A N/A N/A $10.11 1.01

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Bank Group. Standard Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Standard Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.2%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Bank Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Standard Bank Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides a range of educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. The company operated through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also had administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services. The company also provides industry-specific solutions; trade point solutions; fleet solutions; and finance for commercial and personal vehicle, commercial property, and commercial asset, as well as disclosed and non-disclosed debtor. In addition, it offers card and payment solutions, such as digital wallet, prepaid digital cards, contactless payments, mobile payments, credit cards, and internet banking. Further, the company provides investment solutions comprises investment accounts, share trading, financial planning, forex investment, risk limitation, and wealth preservation; and green bonds, and social and sustainable bonds for housing and renewable energy. Additionally, it offers vehicle, life, property, health, and employee protection insurance; wills and estates insurance; commercial cyber insurance; and risk mitigation, insurance spend optimization, and strategic claim management solutions. It serves individuals, businesses, institutions, and corporations. Standard Bank Group Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

