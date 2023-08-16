Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

