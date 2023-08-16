CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $61,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.