Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $7,845,000. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 11,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.06. 437,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,386. The stock has a market cap of $249.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

