Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys 3,737 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 382,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,504. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

